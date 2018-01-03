Undefeated Morris Hockey Team Gets Private Parliament Tour

At the start of December, the Red River Wild PeeWee team was chosen to represent Manitoba in Canada's 150 PeeWee division at the 19th Annual Bell Capital Cup in Ottawa, Ont. from Dec. 27-31.

The team ended up undefeated, winning 6 games without having a single point made against them.

"They just performed beyond any of our expectations," said Wild spokesman and parent Kevin Clace.

The big win was one of many exciting highlights of the trip.

"We even got a private tour of Parliament after our win, even though it was closed," said Clace.

The tour was special for Clace since his father and the Usher of the Black Rod, Greg Peters, served in the RCMP together in the early 80s. Senator Don Plett is also a life-long friend of Clace's father in-law.

"We just wanted to make sure that we had a trip that really represented Ottawa as our capital," he said.

The team also toured the Canadian Space and Aviation Museum and had supper at the Sens House.

"It's restaurant where... Hockey Night In Canada always sets up," Clace said, adding the team caught part of the Canadian World Junior Game there.

Supper was followed by Beaver Tails at the ByWard Market area. Since it was too cold to play hockey at the Canada 150 Parliament rink, the coaches took the team for a casual skate on the rink instead.

The players were also treated to a Senators vs Bruins game during their trip.

"The kids had a very busy schedule," Clace said, noting they played 6 games in 4 days.

Clace believes the team's spirit, unity, speed, and passing set them apart.

"We won 6 and zero losses, and zero goals against," said Clace. "They were just so strong that their opponents were starting to call them the 'killer bees.'"

This nickname, which stems from the famous hockey song, suited Team Manitoba well, with their jerseys being yellow, black and white.

"They represented the spirit of the prairies," Clace said. "It takes all of these communities... coming together for us to have minor hockey. "

"Every one of those people, those fans, those community members and our sponsors, they're the ones that come together to form a piece of Team Manitoba, and they all have a part of that championship win," Clace added.