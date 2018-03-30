Unique Fundraiser Supports Upcoming Communities In Bloom Conference in Morris

Municipal Waste Management (MWM) Environmental is helping the Town Of Morris' host the upcoming Manitoba Communities In Boom Conference this Fall through a a unique financial contribution.

The company collects the garbage, recycling, and compostable material in Morris, and donates 5 cents for each recycling bin tipped. The donation goes to a community project or group in Morris.

The money from the 5,767 tipped bins will be used to help the Town of Morris host the Manitoba Communities In Boom Conference September 7-8, 2018.

Communities in Bloom is a non-profit Canadian organization committed to fostering civic pride, environmental responsibility, and beautification through community involvement, with focus on enhancing green spaces in the community.

Some think of the program as strictly floral displays, but this it isn't the case. The organization, with the help of local, provincial, and national volunteers, makes communities cleaner, greener, more environmentally sound.

Last year the MWM Environmental had tipped 6,240 recycle bins, and donated $312 towards the Morris Community in Bloom.

Related Article: Town Of Morris Donation Made Through A Recycling Initiative