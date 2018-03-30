Unique Fundraiser Supports Upcoming Communities In Bloom Conference in Morris

Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

Municipal Waste Management (MWM) Environmental is helping the Town Of Morris' host the upcoming Manitoba Communities In Boom Conference this Fall through a a unique financial contribution.

The company collects the garbage, recycling, and compostable material in Morris, and donates 5 cents for each recycling bin tipped. The donation goes to a community project or group in Morris.

The money from the 5,767 tipped bins will be used to help the Town of Morris host the Manitoba Communities In Boom Conference September 7-8, 2018.

Communities in Bloom is a non-profit Canadian organization committed to fostering civic pride, environmental  responsibility, and beautification through community involvement, with focus on enhancing green spaces in the community.

Some think of the program as strictly floral displays, but this it isn't the case. The organization, with the help of local, provincial, and national volunteers, makes communities cleaner, greener, more environmentally sound.  

Last year the MWM Environmental had tipped 6,240 recycle bins, and donated $312 towards the Morris Community in Bloom.

Morris Region Welcomes Review Of Provincial Drainage

Morris municipal officials say discussions about provincial drain responsibility is a good idea. As part of the 2018 Manitoba provincial budget, the government announced they will provide $33.6…
RCMP Warns Of Texting Scam Involving Manitoba Hydro

If you receive a text message from Manitoba Hydro about getting refunded for overpaying, be aware that it is a scam.This is what the text has looked like on the phones of those who have received it…

Young Winkler Entrepreneurs Connect With Experienced Mentors

Young entrepreneurs had the chance to network and learn how to launch and scale their company at a workshop Tuesday in Winkler. The event was hosted by Futurpreneur Canada's Business Development…

