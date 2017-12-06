'Unique Issue': RM Of Morris Looking For Access Point To New Fire Hall

The RM of Morris is in talks with Manitoba Infrastructure (MI) to find a way to access the new fire hall being constructed in Rosenort.

"This issue is fairly unique," said RM of Morris Reeve Ralph Groening. "Manitoba Transportation has policies in place that limit the number of access points off of a major highway."

He explained one option would be to share a driveway with the RM's public works shop.

"At the moment the options that are given to us are to accommodate a joint driveway with the public works shop, but because of the level of activity onto the yard of our public works shop we don't at the moment feel comfortable, and would not be satisfied, with that."

Groening said council came up with a potential plan after discussions with Manitoba Transportation.

Council requested Manitoba Highway Traffic Board to approve a speed limit reduction on PR 205 starting at Road 2E (Riverside Road) running west to the community of Rosenort from 100 km per hour to 60 km per hour.

"The reduction of the speed would trigger a change in the policy that MI has regarding the number of accesses to the major highway, and so this reduction would allow for the potential of our request for access to the fire hall," explained Groening.

He adds this is not the preferred way of receiving access to the fire hall, and the council is looking at other options.

"We have some time," said Groening. "The construction of the fire hall is happening at this moment. We anticipate a completion deadline of August of 2018, so we have a few months to finalize a decision about access off of a major road, which is 205."