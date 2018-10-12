Unique Winkler Attraction, Meadows Golf, Saved

In August, the former owner of Meadows Golf and Amusements, Abe Epp, announced he would be closing his business after 24 years, and unless someone else would buy it, the unique Winkler attraction would close for good. Epp did find new owners, and the business will continue on.

Jake and Elsie Thiessen have purchased the business and will relocate it to their property in the R.M. of Stanley, along P.R. 428, about 2 1/2 kilometres north of Winkler. Jake and Elsie Thiessen, the new owners of Meadows Golf and Amusements

Jake says the opportunity essentially fell in their lap. He says Abe talked to him numerous times over the past two years suggesting he relocate the business to his property.

"I never actually gave it a serious thought until about a month ago, when we met and talked, just by chance. The thought entered my mind that maybe it could work. I went home, and during supper, I said 'do you guys want to buy Meadows Golf?' And everybody was excited." Thiessen says less than a week later, they purchased the business.

Thiessen says the business will feature all of the components Epp offered and expanding to that may happen down the road.

The Thiessens hope to have the majority of the park's features up and running for the 2019 summer season.

Family and friends of the Thiessens began working on dismantling the various features at Meadows last weekend and moving it all to their property. The following is a gallery of pictures from one of their work days. Photos courtesy of Elsie Thiessen.