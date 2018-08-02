Upcoming Detour In Letellier Along Highway 201

The Province is working to reconstruct the Aux Marais Bridge on Highway 201 at Letellier in the RM of Montcalm.

"They want to replace the bridge east of Letellier on the 201," said RM of Montcalm Reeve Derek Sabourin.

The bridge is about half a mile east of Letellier.

"They want to raise it and upgrade it for R-TAC weights," said Sabourin, adding this work will begin next year.

However, the detour route will have to get underway this year.

"They'll have to build a detour and the detour will go a mile south of Letellier, and then east of the bridge on the 201 it'll be south about a mile. It'll be about a mile and a half to 2 mile detour."

The detour will likely take place in fall because it needs to be in place before bridge construction can take place.

"They'll be widening the road to handle 2 way traffic down that road, it's a substantial upgrade to those dirt roads, and that has to be done first before they commence construction on that bridge," said Sabourin.

Also, changes will be made to the railway in the detour area, to make it a safer crossing. "They'll be putting up lights and signs and stuff like that," Sabourin explained.

The Canadian National Railway Company has provided a draft agreement to council, outlining the changes and construction to the rail crossing located on Road 8N.

"Once this is all done there's an agreement with the RM and CN to maintain that crossing," said Sabourin.

The cost of the bridge repair will be covered by the province.