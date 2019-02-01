UPDATE: Fire Closes South Clinic At C.W Wiebe Medical Centre

A small fire caused by a rooftop heating unit has closed the South Clinic at the C.W Wiebe Medical Centre in Winkler.

While there was no damage to the building other than the heating unit, the clinic on the facility's south side has been closed because it cannot be sufficiently heated.

Clinic Manager Jim Neufeld explains they're currently waiting for a timeline to get the south clinic back up and running. He notes patients scheduled to see their doctor in the South Clinic will be seen by their doctor in the North Clinic.

The Winkler Fire Department responded to a fire at the C.W Wiebe Medical Centre Thursday morning. Firefighters extinguished the fire and cleared the smoke from the building.

The cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.