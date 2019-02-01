Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

Details
Category: Local News

A small fire caused by a rooftop heating unit has closed the South Clinic at the C.W Wiebe Medical Centre in Winkler.

While there was no damage to the building other than the heating unit, the clinic on the facility's south side has been closed because it cannot be sufficiently heated.

Clinic Manager Jim Neufeld explains they're currently waiting for a timeline to get the south clinic back up and running. He notes patients scheduled to see their doctor in the South Clinic will be seen by their doctor in the North Clinic.

The Winkler Fire Department responded to a fire at the C.W Wiebe Medical Centre Thursday morning. Firefighters extinguished the fire and cleared the smoke from the building.

The cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

More Local News

UPDATE: Fire Closes South Clinic At C.W Wiebe Medical Centre

A small fire caused by a rooftop heating unit has closed the South Clinic at the C.W Wiebe Medical Centre in Winkler. While there was no damage to the building other than the heating unit, the clinic…

Co-op Working To Reduce Plastic Waste

There is believed to be over 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic debris in the ocean. Of that mass, 269,000 tons float on the surface, with approximately four billion synthetic microfibers per square…

Manitoba School Board Officials Look To Maintain Local Voice In Public Education

The president of the Manitoba School Boards Association (MSBA) wasn't surprised to hear the province's education review will examine whether to merge school divisions or get rid of them entirely.…

Southern Health Addresses The Importance Of Vaccinations

Southern Health-Santé Sud is working to understand why vaccination rates are lower in the Southern region compared to the rest of the province. Doctor Michael Routledge, Chief Medical Officer of…

Snow Returning This Weekend, Back To Cold Temps Next Week

We may have a break from the extreme cold warnings for now but Southern Manitoba will be hit with an Alberta clipper this weekend. Brian Proctor, Meteorologist with Environment Canada explains an…

First Habitat For Humanity Family Announced

The Winkler-Morden Chapter of Habitat for Humanity has officially announced their first family out of the 11 that applied. John and Margaret Wiebe have four children. Latisha age 10, Alea age three,…

A Look Back On January's Top Stories

"Goertzen Launches K-12 Review" A review of the Kindergarten to Grade 12 education system was launched in Manitoba; the process will include extensive consultations on topics such as student learning,…

Manitoba Hydro Sets New Record For Electricity Use

Manitoba Hydro has set a new all-time record for electrical consumption. The utility says that record was set Wednesday morning with a peak load of 4,924 megawatts. The previous record was 4,801…

Fire Reported At Winkler Clinic

The Winkler Fire Department responded to a fire at the C.W Wiebe Medical Centre Thursday morning. The fire was reported to have started in a heating unit. Firefighters extinguished the fire and…

Recent Break And Enter Attempts Prompt Reminder From Morden Police

Morden Police are reminding residents to keep their homes secure after receiving a number of reports of potential attempted break and enters. On January 25, Morden Police Service received a call at…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login