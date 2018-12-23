UPDATE - Four Sent To Hospital After Vehicle Slides Off Hwy Near Plum Coulee

Four people were sent to hospital, one in serious condition, Saturday afternoon when their pick-up truck slid off the highway near Plum Coulee.

Carman RCMP and emergency crews received the call around 2 p.m. The vehicle was being driven by a 36 year old woman from Springfield when it slid off Highway 14, and struck a telephone pole. At the time, the highway was snow covered and slippery.



All of the occupants were trapped in the pick-up, and required extrication.

According to eyewitnesses one of the passengers was transported to hospital via STARS Air Ambulance. The other occupants were taken to local hospital with minor injuries.



Speed and alcohol were not factors in the collision. RCMP continues to investigate.

The below video was submitted to PembinaValleyOnline by Leah Reimer.