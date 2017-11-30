UPDATE: No Charges Laid In Rollover South Of Winkler (VIDEO)

On Tuesday, just before 5:00 p.m, Morden RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Provincial Road 201 and PTH 32 in the R.M of Stanley.

Winkler Fire Department along with ambulance services were dispatched as well.

RCMP report the southbound vehicle entered the northbound lane which forced the northbound vehicle onto the shoulder. The driver over-corrected and subsequently rolled the vehicle in the ditch on the east side of the highway.

Minor injuries were sustained in the collision though no charges have been laid.