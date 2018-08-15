Businesses Evacuated As Police Investigate Potential Bomb In Winkler

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit was called to Winkler Wednesday to investigate what appeared to be a bomb inside a vehicle.

At approximately 9:52 this morning Winkler Police Service received a report of a suspicious package found at a business in the area of George Avenue and Eastview Drive.

Police attended the business and were directed to a vehicle which contained what appeared to be an explosive device. With assistance from the Winkler Fire Department and the Morden Police Service, parts of George Avenue and Eastview Drive were closed to traffic and nearby businesses were evacuated as a safety precaution.

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit was contacted and attended the scene to assist in the investigation. It was determined that the suspicious package was not an explosive device and that there was no threat to the public.

George Avenue and Eastview Drive have since been reopened and the evacuated businesses have resumed operations.

No charges are anticipated at this time.

The Winkler Police Service also thanked the public for their cooperation during the road closures and evacuations.