Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit was called to Winkler Wednesday to investigate what appeared to be a bomb inside a vehicle.

At approximately 9:52 this morning Winkler Police Service received a report of a suspicious package found at a business in the area of George Avenue and Eastview Drive.

Police attended the business and were directed to a vehicle which contained what appeared to be an explosive device. With assistance from the Winkler Fire Department and the Morden Police Service, parts of George Avenue and Eastview Drive were closed to traffic and nearby businesses were evacuated as a safety precaution.

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit was contacted and attended the scene to assist in the investigation. It was determined that the suspicious package was not an explosive device and that there was no threat to the public.

George Avenue and Eastview Drive have since been reopened and the evacuated businesses have resumed operations.

No charges are anticipated at this time.

The Winkler Police Service also thanked the public for their cooperation during the road closures and evacuations.

package3

More Local News

Local Grow Project Organizer Of 21 Years Pulls Off Another Harvest

The Communities Helping Undernourished Millions (CHUM) Plum Coulee grow project harvested 150 acres of crop to donate this year. Isaac Froese was at the site today organizing the volunteers that came…

Businesses Evacuated As Police Investigate Potential Bomb In Winkler

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit was called to Winkler Wednesday to investigate what appeared to be a bomb inside a vehicle. At approximately 9:52 this morning Winkler Police Service received a…

RM of Stanley Residents Experiencing Drop In Water Pressure

Local residents in the Dunstone Water System west of highway 432 may experience a decrease in water pressure today, as well as discoloured water. The RM of Stanley Utilities department is conducting…

Access Field Officially Switches On The Lights (VIDEO)

The switch was flipped on Tuesday evening to officially turn on the new outdoor lights at Access Field in Altona. A ceremony was held to mark the occasion, followed by an exhibition game between past…

Local Farmer Concerned For Next Year's Ground Moisture Levels

Though this year's harvest has only just begun, a Carman area farmer is already thinking about next year's ground moisture levels and what it means for 2019's crops. "We're kind of back-to-back…

Winkler Break And Enter Ends In Arrest, Multiple Charges

While many travelled to Winkler this weekend to take in the sights and sounds of the annual Harvest Festival, it was also a busy time for Winkler Police Service. On August 10 police received a report…

Rosenfeld Common Ground Growing Project Reaches Completion

With help from seven combines, three grain carts, a number of trucks, and a handful of volunteers, harvest at the Common Ground Growing Project near Rosenfeld reached completion on Saturday. The…

UPDATE: Police Determine Nature Of Suspicious Package

UPDATE: Police have determined that the suspicious package was not an explosive device and no threat to the public exists. - Winkler Police Service warn residents to stay clear of George Ave and…

Local RC Flying Hosts Provincial Gathering North Of Winkler (VIDEO)

Model plane enthusiasts from across the province gathered just outside of Winkler this weekend to share their love of remote-controlled aircraft. The Winkler Wings R/C Flying Club gather most…

A Smoking Hot Summer

You could make the argument the summer of 2018 in the Pembina Valley has been twice as hot as normal. That is because there have already been about 17 days where the mercury hit 30 degrees or higher…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login