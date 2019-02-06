UPDATE: South Clinic Re-Opened At C.W Wiebe Medical Centre

The C.W Wiebe Medical Centre in Winkler has reopened its South Clinic after an electrical fire in a rooftop heating unit.

While there was no damage to the building other than the heating unit, the clinic on the facility's south side had been closed since Thursday afternoon because it couldn't be sufficiently heated.

The heating unit has since been replaced and the South Clinic was back up and running Wednesday morning.

The Winkler Fire Department responded to the fire at the C.W Wiebe Medical Centre Thursday morning. Firefighters extinguished the fire and cleared the smoke from the building.