UPDATE: South Clinic Re-Opened At C.W Wiebe Medical Centre

The C.W Wiebe Medical Centre in Winkler has reopened its South Clinic after an electrical fire in a rooftop heating unit.

While there was no damage to the building other than the heating unit, the clinic on the facility's south side had been closed since Thursday afternoon because it couldn't be sufficiently heated.

The heating unit has since been replaced and the South Clinic was back up and running Wednesday morning.

The Winkler Fire Department responded to the fire at the C.W Wiebe Medical Centre Thursday morning. Firefighters extinguished the fire and cleared the smoke from the building.

Phishing Scam Makes Text Appear To Be From Yourself

A number of Bell MTS customers around the region recently received texts appearing to be from themselves. The contents of the text mention an issue with last month's billing resulting in a refund.…

World-Renowned Artist Brings Work Home To Winkler

Shirley Elias was born and raised in Winkler and has found success worldwide, firstly as a concert pianist and secondly as a painter. Elias has performed on stages across Canada, recorded three CDs,…

Morden Triathlon Back For 2019 As Qualifier For World Championships

After taking a year off due to low volunteer numbers, Morden's 35th Triathlon will be back with a bang, now as a qualifier for the International Triathlon Union (ITU) World Triathlon Multisport…

Following Through On Parent Feedback, GVSD Launches Online Literacy Initiative

The Garden Valley School Division (GVSD) has launched a new online literacy initiative. Janice Krahn, GVSD's Assistant Superintendent of Programs & Curriculum, says the new initiative is following…

Water Rates Rising In Winkler

Water rates are rising in Winkler after an increase at the Pembina Valley Water Coop (PVWC). The price is rising by $0.82 per 1000 gallons, to $8.98. The rate increase became effective January 1.…

Provincial Road Crews Plowing Through To Keep Highways Open This Winter

Another 5 to 10 centimetres of snow fell across Southern Manitoba Tuesday night and that means the province's snow clearing crews are once again hitting the road working to clean up the white stuff.…

Meals On Wheels Continues Through Blizzard

The snowstorm Monday couldn't stop the dedicated staff and volunteers at the Winkler Senior Centre from delivering meals to seniors. Winkler Senior Centre Director Nettie Dyck says they were…

Minister Supports Education Funding

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen feels the half a per cent increase in education funding announced late last week is very fair. He says when you consider the province is still coping with a…

Bergen Says Canadians Are Paying For Trudeau's Mistakes

Members of Parliament have reconvened in the nation's capital for the winter sitting of the House of Commons. Opposition House Leader, and Portage-Lisgar MP, Candice Bergen says the Conservatives…

