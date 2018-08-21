UPDATE: Three In Hospital After Two-Vehicle Collision Sunday

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Three local residents are recovering in hospital after a serious collision Sunday morning.

At 9:15 a.m August 19, Carman RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision near Chortitz at the intersection of Road 10N and Road 23W in the RM of Stanley.

RCMP say the initial investigation has determined an SUV was travelling west on Road 23 and failed to stop at the intersection, colliding with a southbound minivan. The driver of the minivan, a 68-year-old male, along with his 66-year-old female passenger, both from Winkler, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 56-year-old female from the RM of Stanley, was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and it's unknown at this time if they were wearing seatbelts.

Morden RCMP along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.

