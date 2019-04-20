A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a violent assault on 3rd Street South in Winkler.

Winkler Police responded to the scene near Royal Crescent early Friday morning, and found a 27 year old male suffering from significant upper body injuries.

Shortly after police arrived, a number of people believed to have witnessed the incident approached police. After speaking with them, police determined the victim had been assaulted, and one of the witnesses was a suspect. That person was immediately taken into custody. Officers continued the investigation, and determined the victim had been assaulted in retribution for a suspected alcohol theft from a social gathering at a residence on Royal Crescent.

In addition to the early morning arrest, at approximately 3:50 p.m. Good Friday, police arrested a second suspect connected to the incident.

A 22 year old Winkler man has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Breach Probation. He was released on a Recognizance with several conditions, and is set to appear in Morden Provincial Court April 23rd.

An 18-year-old female from Winkler will also be charged with Assault. She was released on a Promise to Appear in Morden Provincial Court on May 23rd.