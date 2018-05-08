UPDATE: Two Escape Vehicle Fire In Hochfeld Accident

Two escaped major injury after an accident in Hochfeld this weekend.

RCMP report a vehicle was travelling south on Hochfeld Road when the driver failed to realize the road ended.

The vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a pile of scrap metal, causing their vehicle to catch fire. RCMP say the owner of the scrap metal yard was able to pull the vehicle away from the piles in order to prevent the fire from spreading. Winkler Fire Department also assisted in the incident.

The two 18-year-old males from Winkler were able to exit the vehicle and walk to a nearby residence for help. Both were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While officers believe speed played a factor in the collision there is no evidence alcohol was involved. Morden RCMP continue to investigate and say charges could be laid under the Manitoba Highway Traffic Act.