UPDATE: Two-Vehicle Collision Claims Life Of Winkler Woman

Carman RCMP responded to fatal two-vehicle collision Thursday evening on Highway 3.

At approximately 6:30 p.m a semi-trailer was travelling southbound on Highway 3 near Road 17 North in the RM of Stanley when it collided with a northbound SUV that was travelling in the southbound lane. The SUV was in the oncoming lane of traffic at the time of the collision.

The 24-year-old female driver of the SUV, from Winkler, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 45-year-old male driver of the semi, from Austin, Manitoba, received minor injuries.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The investigation continues with the assistance of a RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist.

