UPDATE: Winkler Man Charged In Meth Bust

A Winkler man is in custody after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle led to a search warrant.

On September 7, at approximately 12:57 p.m., members of the Winkler Police Service were conducting a drug trafficking investigation when they observed a suspicious 2010 Dodge Ram parked at a residence in the 500 block of Park Street. This Dodge Ram was confirmed by police to have been reported stolen in Winnipeg.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., two adult males exited the residence on Park Street and departed in the stolen Dodge Ram. Members of the Winkler Police Service, with assistance from the Morden and Altona Police Services, were able to stop the vehicle on South Railway Ave., taking both male suspects into custody. A search of the stolen Dodge Ram and the suspects resulted in the seizure of a small quantity of methamphetamine and a replica hand gun.

As a result of the traffic stop, police say a 26-year-old male from Winnipeg will be charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of methamphetamine, driving while disqualified, and possession of a firearm contrary to a court order. Police say he remains in custody at this time.

A 34-year-old male from Winkler will be charged with possession of property obtained by crime and possession of methamphetamine. He was released on a Promise to Appear and is set to appear in Morden Provincial Court on October 23.

At approximately 11:18 p.m., members of the Winkler Police Service, with assistance from the Regional Support Tactical Team, executed a search warrant at the residence on Park St. where the stolen Dodge Ram had been located earlier in the day. Police say two adult males were taken into custody, with one being released without charges a short time later.

A search of the Park St. residence resulted in the seizure of a small quantity of methamphetamine as well as multiple bicycles and bicycle parts believed to be stolen property. The 53-year-old male resident remains in custody and police say the investigation is on-going.

Because no charges have been formally laid at the time, police note the suspect names will not be released.

