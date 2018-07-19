UPDATE: Young Cyclist Recovering After Collision With Vehicle

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

UPDATE: The victim of a bicycle/vehicle collision last month is recovery at home. Police say there are no charges pending for either the driver of the vehicle or the cyclist.

The 14-year-old male was injured in a collision with a vehicle on Roblin Blvd before being transported to Winnipeg by STARS Air Ambulance.

Original story below:

-

On Saturday, June 16, 2018, at approximately 12:30 p.m., emergency services personnel responded to a report of a serious collision on Roblin Boulevard near Main Street involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist.

Responding units learned that a male youth was southbound on a bicycle in the back lane just east of Main Street. The male attempted to cross Roblin Boulevard when he was struck by an eastbound half-ton truck.

The youth was transported by ground ambulance to Boundary Trails Health Centre in unstable condition and later to a Winnipeg hospital by STARS air ambulance. At this time no update is available on the condition of the youth.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

A Winkler Police Service Collision Reconstructionist attended the scene and the incident remains under investigation. Police do not believe speed or alcohol are factors in this collision.

