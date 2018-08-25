Upgrades At Moto Park-X Aim to Rejuvenate Riding Interest

Morden Corn And Apple!

It's 3 days of unforgettable excitement. The Morden Corn and Apple is coming!

Corn and Apple

Details
Category: Local News

The Moto Park-X track southeast of Altona underwent some changes this summer to rejuvenate interest among riders.

Last winter the park applied for a grant through RM of Rhineland and Town of Altona, and was able to use the funds earlier this year to make drainage upgrades and track flow changes, says Matthew Hildebrand, president of Moto Park-X.

"Drainage upgrades were needed because, as you know Manitoba weather can be unpredictable, and this would help us if there was a major rain event before a race, or anything like that, and that would just improve the quality of the track and the overall safety for all the riders," he said.

"We did another upgrade about midway through summer. This was just an upgrade to change the track flow and make it new for riders again because it's been the same for quite a few years."

Hildebrand says the track was closed for three weeks for these modifications.

Motocross racing is experiencing a resurgence in the area, Hildebrand said, and so it's the park's responsibilty to resonate with the skill level and interest of riders.

"Over the years it kind of fluctuates. Probably 10 years ago it was really strong, and then it kind of dipped down, and now it's coming back up. There's quite a few younger local riders that are coming up, which is exciting for the track; it's also good to look forward to the future," he said.

"People get bored of the same thing over and over again, so we want to make changes every once in awhile just to keep people interested, and this pulls in riders from all over Manitoba, not just Southern Manitoba."

Moto Park-X is one of seven sanctioned tracks in the Manitoba Motocross Association, according to the Manitoba Motocross website. The park will hold its final race of the season on Sept. 16.

More Local News

New Girls Hockey Program Coming To Winkler

More girls will be able to play hockey in Winkler this fall. Dwain Bergen, the Pembina Valley Female Hockey Director, says they'll be hosting Atom and Novice teams in Winkler, and will also give an…

Roadway Fatality Stats Paint Dark Picture

Fifty-two collisions and 57 deaths. These are the statistics on roadway fatalities in the province of Manitoba so far this year. Manitoba RCMP Media Relations Officer Sergeant Paul Manaigre says it's…

New Fundraiser Honouring Local Late Doctor's Memory

In the spirit and passion of Dr. Bob Menzies, Agassiz Medical Centre staff has launched a creative new fundraiser. The staff will push a modified old Morden Hospital ER bed during the Corn and Apple…

Upgrades At Moto Park-X Aim to Rejuvenate Riding Interest

The Moto Park-X track southeast of Altona underwent some changes this summer to rejuvenate interest among riders. Last winter the park applied for a grant through RM of Rhineland and Town of Altona,…

Six New Cases Of West Nile Confirmed In Manitoba

Six new confirmed human cases of the West Nile Virus have been reported in Manitoba, bringing the total to seven. Three new cases were identified in the Interlake-Eastern region, two in Prairie…

The Smoke Is Back, This Time From Different Fires

In the Pembina Valley and Red River region, people have been seeing and smelling the smoke from forest fires in Ontario. Natalie Hassell is the Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist.…

UPDATE: Accident On 1st St. In Winkler (VIDEO)

Winkler Police Service reports a vehicle was travelling southbound on 1st St. and attempted to cross the intersection at Norquay Dr when they hit a westbound vehicle on Norquay. Minor injuries were…

Falk Surprised By Bernier Announcement

Provencher MP Ted Falk says he did not see it coming. Speaking from the Conservative policy convention in Halifax Friday morning, Falk gave us his reaction to the announcement by Quebec Conservative…

2nd Annual Gordon Wiebe Scholarship Awards $64,000

A total of 29 students will receive a boost in their education journey thanks to the generosity of the late Gordon Wiebe. On Wednesday evening, the 2nd Annual Gordon Wiebe Scholarship Awards were…

Ransom Scam Almost Costs Local Family $2,000

A local family almost lost thousands of dollars after being targeted by a ransom scam. On August 18, Winkler police were notified by a local store explaining a family was attempting to wire $2,000 to…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login