Valley Ag Society Looking Ahead To 2018 Stampede Grounds Events

The Valley Ag Society, made up of 12 board members, held its annual general meeting last week at the Morris Multiplex.

Donna Edel, vice president of the Valley Ag Society, said the main topics discussed were Rumble in the Valley and the Manitoba Stampede and Exhibition.

She added that free gate admission to the stampede this year really helped with attendance numbers.

"We were very impressed with how our attendance went this past year with our free gate admission and we will continue that in 2018," she said.

The Valley Ag Society is also looking forward to holding Folklorama and Indigenous Village Cultural displays again next year.

Next year's Manitoba Stampede and Exhibition will take place July 19-22.

Edel said volunteers for next year's event are appreciated.

"Our volunteers are a fantastic group of people and we're always looking for more," she said. "It would be great to have more people come out and help us out."

As for other events taking place at the stampede grounds, Rumble in the Valley 2018 will take place June 1-2.

A music and band day is also being planned in August at the grandstand, and Edel is looking for bands to participate.

The 2018 year marks Edel's third year as vice president of the Valley Ag Society.