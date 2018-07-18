Vandalism At Stampede Grounds Ends In Arrest

July 6, Morris RCMP arrested a 22-year-old male from Morris due to vandalism at the Morris Stampede grounds.

RCMP had been contacted on June 25, shortly before 9:00am, reporting that someone had driven on freshly laid sod at the grounds.

Surveillance captured footage of a white pickup truck entering the grounds, moving barriers out of the way, and then driving onto the grass.

The driver then backed up off the grass, and got out of his vehicle to take pictures of the damage with his cell phone.

The male was charged with Mischief under $5000 dollars.