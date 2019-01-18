Various Summer Camps Begin Registration

While many residents of Southern Manitoba are focused on making it through one of the coldest weeks of winter, local bible camp directors are thinking about summer.

Chris Marchand is the Executive Director of Red Rock Bible Camp. He says they opened up registration for summer camps at 9 A.M. on Monday and they have been very busy ever since.

"We have about 4,000 a year that come through the camp with all of our retreats but in the summer about 640 kids that will come through the camping program in the summer. It is so exciting. One of our teen camps sold out in two minutes this year so that is a record, it is unbelievable."

Roseau River Bible Camp Director Duane Goertzen says registration for their summer camps started rolling in two weeks ago and so far their numbers are higher then they were at the same time in 2017 which is very encouraging. He notes some of their camps fill up quickly, but if there are spots available, they will accept registrations right into August.

"It is interesting, being able to fill up later has created more opportunity for different kids, maybe their families can't afford it right off the hop or they need to apply for funding through another organization. It just gives an opportunity for some of those families that maybe need a little bit more time to think it through."

Goertzen says they expect to have right around 800 campers join them during the summer months. Goertzen adds despite the cold weather, they have been thinking about summer camp all winter long.

Camp Cedarwood began accepting camp registrations this past Friday and Summer Camp Director Alex Wiebe says they are well on their way to reaching their goal of 700 campers.

"We have had some pretty good numbers in the past and we are hoping to continue to see that and continue to see tons of kids come to camp and enjoy what camp has to offer and experience a wonderful week and meet new friends."

Quite a number of local church camps are also beginning summer camp registration and Bird River Bible Camp plans to open up registration on January 28th.