Vehicle Collision In Altona

At approximately 3:35 this afternoon, police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to a two vehicle accident on 6th street near 3rd Ave SE in Altona.

According to Altona Police, the accident was as a result of a vehicle backing out of a private driveway, and in the process, was struck by a south bound vehicle.

The vehicle that was backing out ended up in a resting position to the south of where it was hit. The other vehicle's resting position was just south of the car it struck.

The driver of the south bound vehicle was taken to hospital by ambulance in non-life threatening condition.