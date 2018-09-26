Violinist Keeps Pregnancy Secret To Avoid Losing Gigs (VIDEO)

World-renowned violinist Rosemary Siemens says she kept her pregnancy a secret so people would keep booking her.

"There's still that mentality that, "oh you have a baby now you can't work," and so I just thought I'm not going to tell people."

After a nine-month secret, baby Bennett was born September 13. However, soon after the birth, her fears were confirmed, Siemens says people have commented, "I was going to ask you to play, but I guess now you can't do it."

While not everyone's pregnancy is the same, Siemens was thankful for a healthy nine months and says she wanted to show life doesn't stop when you have a baby. "You can still do it, you can make it all work."

In total, Rosemary played 175 shows in 100 cities during the pregnancy.

To release the news of her son's birth, Siemens, together with her husband Eli Bennett, released a new song.

Moving forward, Siemens and Bennett will continue travelling and performing with their young son. Siemens says they were surprised to see him sleep through a three-hour rehearsal.

"He must be used to hearing the music," she says.