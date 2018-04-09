Vision For Stanley Corridor Laid In Approved Plan

Details have been ironed out and the Stanley Corridor Secondary Plan has been approved.



After nearly 2 years in the making, Stanley Reeve Morris Olafson says it feels good to have reached this point.



The process has included addressing some concerns with both the cities of Winkler and Morden. Olafson says the CAOs of both cities and the R.M., put a lot of work into ironing out any differences and making this a workable document for everyone.

Olafson says in the first half mile out, into the corridor from both cities, the RM will always give Winkler and Morden a say as to what happens close to the city. "We want to complement each city, and we want to complement our corridor," said Olafson. "I think we've come to a really good compromise with the agreement."

Now that the plan has been given the green light by all three councils involved, Olafson says the next step is to start on zoning by-laws. He said the by-laws will specify what will happen in each section, as to water and sewer placements and the requirements for internal roads.

The RM says a plan for future development along the corridor is necessary to support positive economic growth in the region.

Three primary goals were identified within the planning process, which provides direction to the objectives and policies in the plan.

Plan Goals:

A. To maximize opportunities on the Stanley Corridor by accommodating "highest and best use" of land while respecting the regional adjacent cities/municipalities.

B. To establish a unique, regional role for the Corridor that compliments the cities on either side and welcomes visitors to the area.

C. To ensure the safety, efficiency, and future infrastructure needs of PTH 3 and PTH 14 are not compromised.



As far as the plan objectives, the intent laid out in the document describes the context for the plan. The objectives support the primary goals and provide clarity and guidance respecting Council interpretations of plan policies and decisions on the use of land.

Plan Objections:

1. To ensure proposed development in the Corridor complement economic development opportunities in the south-central region of Manitoba.

2. To provide for future rural employment opportunities that require highway connection to the region.

3. To Maintain the Stanley Corridor as a safe and efficient highway network capable of moving people, good and services.

4. To Achieve the effective integration of land development with current and future transportation and infrastructure requirements.

5. To prevent incompatible land uses from encroaching in the Corridor that restricts economic development potential.

6. To service development to an appropriate standard in a cost-effective manner.

