Vital Signs Reveals One In Three Elderly Women Live In Poverty In Winkler (VIDEO)

Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

It was report card day for the City of Winkler. The 2018 Vital Signs assessment, the second survey of its kind initiated by the Winkler Community Foundation since 2014, was released earlier this week. The report provides a snapshot of the health of the community in a number of aspects including housing, the economy, and recreation.

After hundreds of interviews with key stakeholders and community members, lead researcher Carina Cardona notes a number of concerns facing the city including poverty, a lack of affordable housing and long wait times for personal care homes.

While overall poverty rates have also dropped significantly, Cardona notes people are disproportionately impacted by poverty. One in three elderly women is living in poverty, twice as high than the provincial average. Forty percent of single parents are also impacted by poverty. Seniors' mental health rates are also worse than the Manitoba and Canada averages, a concern exacerbated as day programming and a local handi-van service were recently cancelled.

Wait times for personal care homes is also twice as long in Winkler than throughout the region, while the community only has licensed childcare spaces for 1/10 youth under the age of five.

However, while the first Vital Signs in 2014 provided a baseline, organizers say the new report shows some positive emerging trends.

Home ownership remains high, and the support for immigration remains strong. Winkler also boasts a young labour force with a lower median age compared to the rest of Canada and a population replacement rate that Canada hasn't seen since the early 1970's.

Household income has increased at a rate faster than Manitoba and Canada averages, and the gap between rich and poor remains smaller with more middle-income families.

Entrepreneurship is a continued pillar of the community with self-employment accounting for 66 percent of local businesses.

vital2"we want innovation... not mediocrity," Vallelly says

Crime severity is approximately half of the Canadian average and 88 percent less than the average for prairie provinces.

Vital Signs' Philip Vallelly says while the report may confirm what many already knew, he hopes the data challenges stakeholders' policies and procedures, "we want innovation... not mediocrity."

"We live in an age with so much opportunity, and we may be growing, but we have lots of growing pains," Vallelly says. "We're trusting a lot of people with this information to guide us through that process."

Winkler Community Foundation Chair Scott Doell says they took on the Vital Signs project to start conversations and provide a better understanding of the state of the community.

The 2018 Vital Signs report is available at the Winkler Civic Centre.

vital3Winkler Community Foundation Executive Director Myra Peters at the unveiling Wednesday

More Local News

Vital Signs Reveals One In Three Elderly Women Live In Poverty In Winkler (VIDEO)

It was report card day for the City of Winkler. The 2018 Vital Signs assessment, the second survey of its kind initiated by the Winkler Community Foundation since 2014, was released earlier this…

Morris Mayoral Candidates Talk Taxes And More During Candidates Forum (VIDEO)

The three candidates vying to become mayor of Morris presented themselves to the community at an all candidates forum Thursday night. All three candidates were given questions regarding residential…

Improving Economic Growth In Emerson-Franklin Top Of Mind For David Carlson

A longtime resident of Dominion City says improving economic growth is probably the biggest issue facing his municipality. It's one of the main issues that prompted David Carlson to run for reeve in…

Carr Touts USMCA As Great For Manitoba

The senior federal cabinet minister for Manitoba says the new U.S., Mexico, Canada agreement is getting huge support from the business community in this province. Jim Carr, who is the Minister of…

Below Normal Temps In Store The Rest Of Fall

As Southern Manitoba heads deeper into fall, a meteorologist with Environment Canada is offering some details on what the next few weeks will look like. "We have a North American Ensemble Forecast…

Manitoba Says No to the Carbon Tax Plan

Premier Brian Pallister announced yesterday that Manitoba will be fighting against the federal government's carbon tax. "We have worked very hard to develop proposals to partner with Ottawa," says…

Don Fehr Seeking Second Term To Build On Council Experience

Don Fehr is hoping for a second term as a Winkler councillor. He says the job is all about advocating for the needs of the citizen. "My platform is continuing to listen to the citizens of Winkler,"…

Area Youth Help Out Their Local Food Banks

Youth across the Pembina Valley canvassed their respective communities Wednesday evening in an effort to fill up the shelves at their local food banks. Officials with the Rhineland and Area Food Bank…

Incumbent Candidate Anticipates Exciting Future For Morden

Council for the City of Morden will have a very different look after this month's election. Of the slate of candidates vying for a spot on council, only two are incumbents. Hank Hildebrand has served…

GVSD Schools At Full Capacity And Anticipating Pine Ridge

Garden Valley School Division enrolment numbers have come in at 4,549 students. Superintendent, Todd Monster, says this is roughly 15 students higher than what they were projecting at the beginning…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login