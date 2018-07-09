Vital Signs Survey Shows The Heart Of Winkler

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

The second round of the Vital Signs survey has received a healthy response from the community.

Karina Cardona, the Administrative Coordinator at the Winkler Community Foundation (WCF), received 361 responses from adults, just shy of what she had hoped for.

The new youth section, for ages 14 to 18, exceeded expectations with 326 responses. Cardona notes the numbers were so high because the survey was actively promoted within the schools.

There had been a lot of responses from seniors, who also asked if there could be a senior section for the next survey.

Cardona notes people had spent "quite a bit of time giving us feedback, writing full sentences and paragraphs to tell us about their own experience... that data is very valuable." She adds there was a combined total of 75 hours spent on completing the survey.

"It's interesting to understand the gap between the perception and reality," said Cardona. "Sometimes it's easy to think that there are many dimensions to one problem and doing a survey like this, sometimes it helps specify that it's actually not that complicated."

She notes they're excited for the final document's release date in October.

