Viterra Championship Begins Gives Back To The Community

The first wave of donations from the funds raised at the 2018 Viterra Championship games have been dispersed. The provincial championship was hosted in Winkler this February.

A donation of $4,000 was given to the Winkler Flyers organization. Viterra coordinator Louis Tanguay explains it's a thank-you not only for giving up ice time, but also the team's volunteer efforts during the championship.

"The old saying, many hands makes the load lighter, was the case," he says.

Tanguay notes the final total raised from the event is still being determined, but they've already begun dispersing funds in the mean time.

"There's always two parts that are the best; when the first rock is thrown... and when you wrap up and are able to grant significant amounts of money out," he says.

The Winkler Junior Curling Club recently received $2,200, Winkler Senior Curling Club saw $1,000 and the Central Region Special O Winkler Wizards received $1,000 in funding.

An army of volunteers made the tournament possible, and Tanguay says the members of the seniors curling club went above and beyond, "you can't measure [their contributions] they were invaluable." The junior curling club members played a role as placard bearers during the opening ceremonies.

In the end, Tanguay says the donations reveal everyone benefits from contributing to large successful hosting events. "If everybody does a little bit, we'll be much further ahead as a community."