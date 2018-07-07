Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

The first wave of donations from the funds raised at the 2018 Viterra Championship games have been dispersed. The provincial championship was hosted in Winkler this February.

A donation of $4,000 was given to the Winkler Flyers organization. Viterra coordinator Louis Tanguay explains it's a thank-you not only for giving up ice time, but also the team's volunteer efforts during the championship.

"The old saying, many hands makes the load lighter, was the case," he says.

Tanguay notes the final total raised from the event is still being determined, but they've already begun dispersing funds in the mean time.

"There's always two parts that are the best; when the first rock is thrown... and when you wrap up and are able to grant significant amounts of money out," he says.

The Winkler Junior Curling Club recently received $2,200, Winkler Senior Curling Club saw $1,000 and the Central Region Special O Winkler Wizards received $1,000 in funding.

An army of volunteers made the tournament possible, and Tanguay says the members of the seniors curling club went above and beyond, "you can't measure [their contributions] they were invaluable." The junior curling club members played a role as placard bearers during the opening ceremonies.

In the end, Tanguay says the donations reveal everyone benefits from contributing to large successful hosting events. "If everybody does a little bit, we'll be much further ahead as a community."

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local/viterra-championship-begins-gives-back-to-the-community#sigProId9570f2bf52

More Local News

Cadenza Music School Offers Unique Opportunity To Young Musicians (VIDEO)

The 6th annual Cadenza Summer Music Week program returned to Winkler this week, providing students an opportunity to take their passion to the next level. The program hosted 97 students this year,…

Contest Winner Giving Winnings To Local Shelter

Morden resident Christine Bergman won $100 in the #beautifymorden photo contest. The contest encouraged residents to send in pictures of them cleaning around the city, gardens, or landscaping…

Golf Tournament Opening Conversation On Domestic Abuse

Enthusiastic golfers gathered in Miami to support Genesis House at Swing for Safety, this Friday. The golf tournament is Genesis House's staple tournament, not only as a means to raise money for the…

Grow Hope Projects Unite Rural And Urban People To Combat World Hunger

Grow Hope projects, organized by the Canadian Foodgrains Bank, aim to bridge the gap between rural and urban people while also tackling the issue of world hunger. "One of the things we hear…

Baseball Booming In Plum Coulee, New Dugouts Address Safety Concerns

The sport of baseball is growing in the community of Plum Coulee. Plum Coulee Minor Sports Association officials say they expect to see more than 70 children registered in the U11 and U13 levels. "We…

Viterra Championship Begins Gives Back To The Community

The first wave of donations from the funds raised at the 2018 Viterra Championship games have been dispersed. The provincial championship was hosted in Winkler this February. A donation of $4,000 was…

RCU Contributes To Nearly Completed Rosenort Fire Hall

On Tuesday the Rosenort Credit Union (RCU) made a $35,000 dollar donation to the Rosenort Fire Hall.(Left to right) Fundraising Chair Lori Siemens-Friesen, Donator Frank Plett, RCU CEO Brad Penner.…

Winkler Seeking Public Opinion On Arena Expansion Plans

Winkler residents will have an opportunity to share their opinions on the newest plans for the Meridian Exhibition Centre arena expansion. City Council recently heard an update from the developer,…

Heat Wave Invades Pembina Valley With 35C Temperatures

Temperatures and humidity levels are expected to soar this weekend, with daytime highs reaching above 30 degrees, and humidex levels pushing 40. As of Friday morning a Heat Warning was in effect for…

Roland Community Remembers Teen, "She Was Extremely Happy"

The community of Roland is remembering a young life tragically lost July long weekend. Anne Dyck was killed in a vehicle collision July 1 near her home in the R.M of Roland. She was 17 years old. To…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login