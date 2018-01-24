Viterra Championship To Eclipse 2015's Scotties In Size (VIDEO)

It was the roaring success of the 2015 Scotties that paved the way for Winkler's next prestigious curling hosting duties.

Lead by co-chairs Chair Louis Tanguay and John Neufeld, the board and volunteers of the 2015 Manitoba Scotties Provincial Curling Championship managed to put on the most profitable Manitoba Scotties in history. It had near sell-outs during the week, and a sold-out championship Sunday, as well as a venue, hospitality and ice conditions that had players dishing out the compliments.

So why not do it again? An application was put forth to host the 2018 Viterra Men's Provincial Championship; now organizers stand a week away from the opening ceremonies.

Chair of the 2018 Viterra Championships, Louis Tanguay explains how preparations have been different this time around.

"I think we were still scrambling because we had never done this in '15. We were always checking and re-checking. This time many on the committee have been saying, 'I think I should be doing more.' But the work is almost done."

The transformation of the Winkler Arena into a curling rink is now underway, with practice for teams on Tuesday (30th) and action beginning on Wednesday (31st).

The 2015 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Opening Ceremonies

Tanguay notes that the Viterra event is on a slightly larger scale. He emphasized that it's not necessarily the quality of the curling that makes it a bigger draw, but the number of teams. The Scotties in 2015 was comprised of 16 teams playing in two round-robin pools, whereas the Viterra is a 32 team double knock-out format. Tanguay said that this has generally led to larger attendance because you have twice the teams participating, which means that many more family and friends attending to cheer them on.

"It's going to be tough to out-do what we did at the Scotties because the attendance was so strong for the entire event," he says. "Which is why we've been saying, if you're going to get your tickets, get them early." Some spectators had to be turned away in 2015 on championship Sunday.

He notes Manitoba is one of the few provinces that still run their provincial playdowns this way. Most have moved to an 8 or 16 team format much like the Scotties.

Tanguay says it has a lot to do with how many quality teams come out of the buffalo province. While many other provinces may only have two or three high calibre teams, Manitoba has more like seven or eight elite rinks that could win it on any given night. "It's often said by many people including the broadcasters on TV, that Manitoba is one of the toughest provinces to get out of." added Tanguay. He said we will get to see well know Canadian professionals like Mike McEwen and Reid Carruthers, but also need to watch out for names like Pat Simmons (former Canadian Champion), Braden Calvert, JT Ryan (Canola Junior Provincial Champion 2018), William Lyburn, Jason Gunnlaugson and Randy Neufeld ( World Senior Curling Championship Silver Medalist 2016.) Locally, Miami's Ryan Thomson who plays out of the Morden curling club, will be a team that the community can rally behind.

In addition to the curling action, the week included daily entertainment in the saloon which will be housed in the Winkler Curling Club.

Local bands like Lakes and Pines, Steve Dueck and Link Neufeld, Monochromatics, and The Pylons will perform. Friday night will also feature a performance by the famous Asham Stompers which Tanguay says will once again be a big draw. He said in 2015 the performance was at capacity, and even he, the Host Committee Chair wasn't able to get in to see it. He encourages us to come early if we're planning to see the performance. Tanguay added, tongue in cheek, " Good for the access control people who didn't let me in and followed the regulations(in 2015). This time I'm going to make sure I'm there. The Asham Stompers are a big hit wherever you go."

The Viterra Men's Provincial Curling Championships begin on January 31st and run through February 4th.