W.C. Miller Gym Construction Set To Meet Summer Deadline (VIDEO)

The new $6.5 million gym and fitness facility at Altona's high school is starting to take shape.



Principal for W.C. Miller Collegiate, Angela Pilkington, said earlier this week that the mild winter has helped moved construction along nicely, keeping it on track for summer completion.

According to the latest update from the contractor, Pilkington explained the foundation piles are all in and beams are being installed at an on-going rate with structural work set to wrap up in mid-January. She added the blocks for the walls have all arrived and that work is scheduled to begin in February. Hoarding for the south half of the gym will happen before Christmas which will allow crews to heat it and begin pouring the floor.

Pilkington added it's been neat to see the facility take shape with each passing day.

"It's pretty interesting at this stage because everything is external, it's outside and there are no walls that are up, but it is exciting to walk by and see it kind of grow out of the ground," she said.

She noted some of the discussions taking place now are how to furnish and outfit the nearly 13,000 square foot facility.