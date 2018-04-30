Waitlist For Day Care In Morden Reduced With New Spaces

Approval of 90 new early learning and child-care spaces will aid in the continued need for child-care in Morden.

These spaces are part of 780 new licensed early learning and child-care spaces, supported by $22.8 million through the Canada/Manitoba Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

"It's exciting for Morden and the area because we have a very large wait-list," explains Shuana Richards Director of Pembina Valley Child Care Centres Inc.

She says these additional spaces will be instrumental in alleviating the childcare shortages in Morden.

PVCCC has been working with Morden for a while now and have encouraged their staff to take further education to prepare for the new spaces.

Currently, six staff have graduated in March receiving their Early childhood education(ECE) certification with three in a workplace program, and one member of the staff is in a correspondence course for their ECE certification.

There is still work to be done with the city to find an appropriate location for the spaces, with a meeting in place to discuss their options in early May.

Richards says once the ball starts rolling they will still be requiring funding. She notes as a non-profit they will be continuing to look for donations and fundraising to be able to offer child-care services for working families.