Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

Approval of 90 new early learning and child-care spaces will aid in the continued need for child-care in Morden.

These spaces are part of 780 new licensed early learning and child-care spaces, supported by $22.8 million through the Canada/Manitoba Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

"It's exciting for Morden and the area because we have a very large wait-list," explains Shuana Richards Director of Pembina Valley Child Care Centres Inc.

She says these additional spaces will be instrumental in alleviating the childcare shortages in Morden.

PVCCC has been working with Morden for a while now and have encouraged their staff to take further education to prepare for the new spaces.

Currently, six staff have graduated in March receiving their Early childhood education(ECE) certification with three in a workplace program, and one member of the staff is in a correspondence course for their ECE certification.

There is still work to be done with the city to find an appropriate location for the spaces, with a meeting in place to discuss their options in early May.

Richards says once the ball starts rolling they will still be requiring funding. She notes as a non-profit they will be continuing to look for donations and fundraising to be able to offer child-care services for working families.

More Local News

Waitlist For Day Care In Morden Reduced With New Spaces

Approval of 90 new early learning and child-care spaces will aid in the continued need for child-care in Morden. These spaces are part of 780 new licensed early learning and child-care spaces,…

New Study Will Examine Water And Waste Water Systems In Plum Coulee

The Municipality of Rhineland has launched a study into the water and waste water systems in Plum Coulee. Funding from the Manitoba Water Services Board will help offset some of the cost of the…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Renowned Paleontologist Receives Local Award

An event 65 Million years in the making, the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre (CFDC) held its third annual 'Dig Deep' Gala. During the evening the Dr. Elizabeth "Betsy" Nicholls award for Excellence…

Will Rising Gas Prices Impact SCCR's Transportation Program?

South Central Cancer Resource (SCCR) offers a variety of support to people in the Boundary Trails area, from Emerson to Pilot Mound and Crystal City. SCCR has a program where volunteers drive cancer…

Minimum Wage Increase A Challenge With Long-Term Benefits For Local Business

The pros and cons of a rising minimum wage are hitting the Pembina Valley business sector. Winkler Chamber of Commerce President Kori da Costa says many local business owners offer minimum wage…

Providence Announces Construction Plans For New Dormitory

Providence University College has announced its plans for the construction of a new dorm facility on campus. This announcement comes nearly a year after their men’s dorm, Bergen Hall, was completely…

Local Bible Camps Gearing Up for Another Season

Bible camps in the region are gearing up for another season of ministry and activities. It's still two months until the Winkler Bible Camp welcomes its first group of summer campers, however,…

Increasing Demand For Community Gardens In Winkler

Due to increased popularity in gardening, the demand for community gardens in Winkler has increased. After the closure of the community gardens North of Highway 14, new plots have been created South…

Filmmakers Say Pembina Valley Perfect Science Fiction Landscape

Filmmakers are seeking out the Pembina Valley to recreate post-apocalyptic landscapes. "We were looking for landscapes with rolling hills and there were no buildings as far as the eye can see," local…

Morden Fire Department Responds To Grass Fires

The Morden Fire Department was stretched thin Saturday after responding to three grass fires in the area. Morden Fire Chief Andy Thiessen reminds residents of Morden and the surrounding area of the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





30
Apr
2018
Spring Intensive: Gospel of John

30 April 2018 - 04 May 2018, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Steinbach Bible College





30
Apr
2018
Homeschool Coffee, Encouragement and Book Night

30 April 2018 - 01 May 2018, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Christian Life Centre





30
Apr
2018
Morden Achievers 4H Achievement Night

30 April 2018 6:30 pm

Morden Access Event Centre - Community Hall





30
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

30 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





01
May
2018
Revisiting - Exhibition by Eunji Jung

01 May 2018 - 31 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





01
May
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

01 May 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





Login