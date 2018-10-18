Warm Day In Store For Southern Manitoba

Election Day Is Coming!

October 24th 

We're in store for some unusual weather today, as the mercury rises toward 21 degrees.

Environment Canada's Natalie Hasell says we were under an arctic flow since mid-September, but now there's a shift, due to a thermal ridge that will mostly impact areas west of us.

"But we will also benefit from this shift in the wind regime, and where the lows and highs happen to be," she says, "So today's forecast, where we have the center of the hot air reaching us. Most of southern Manitoba will reach between 16 and 19."

Hasell stresses despite the summer-like daytime temperatures, there could be a drawback.

"We are going to be in a freeze/thaw cycle," she says, "Especially by this weekend, where temperatures during the day are above zero, but temperatures at night are below zero. So anything that falls as rain, or anything melting still, that can re-freeze. So really important to pay attention to road conditions -- the road conditions can change quite quickly."

RCU, Local Parents Join Forces To Build A Daycare In Rosenort

A local business and a grassroots committee have teamed up to establish a daycare in the community of Rosenort. Rosenort Credit Union has purchased the old fire hall in town, taking possession of the…

Graydon Issues Apology, Will Not Seek Re-election

Emerson MLA Cliff Graydon is "unequivocally apologizing" for inappropriate remarks he made to a staff member at the Manitoba Legislature. In a statement released Wednesday, Graydon said his apology…

Winkler Police Issued 32 Speeding Tickets In School Zones Last Month

More than 30 speeding tickets were issued in school zones last month in Winkler. "It's certainly a concern when there were that many tickets were written," Winkler Police Chief Ryan Hunt explains,…

Transparency Paramount For Morden Council Candidate

When Ray Reidle heard through the grapevine only two councillors were running again for Morden city council, he decided to run. He believes his skills make him a good candidate for the position.…

Winkler/Stanley To Hold Plebiscite On Retail Cannabis Sales

Winkler residents will have the opportunity to vote on whether or not they would like the retail sale of cannabis to be allowed within the city. A plebiscite on the issue will be held in conjunction…
Cannabis Legal Today In Canada And RCMP Are Prepared

Starting today, cannabis is legal and RCMP are prepared to adjust to this new reality. Sergeant Kyle McFadyen is the Unit Commander for Eastman Traffic Services. He says driving under the influence…

Concerns Raised Over Polling Station Locations

Some concerns have been raised about a number of residents in the Municipality of Rhineland having to go to two separate polling stations this municipal election. 190 voters in Ward 1 of the…

Province Drastically Stiffens Penalties for Distracted Driving

The province announced today an increase of penalties for those caught in instances of distracted driving with an electronic device. Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler outlines the shocking…

RM Of Stanley Finalizes Development Rules For Corridor

The R.M. of Stanley has defined the rules pertaining to development along the corridor between Winkler and Morden through an amended zoning by-law. Reeve Morris Olafson says the updated plan clearly…

