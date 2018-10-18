Warm Day In Store For Southern Manitoba

We're in store for some unusual weather today, as the mercury rises toward 21 degrees.

Environment Canada's Natalie Hasell says we were under an arctic flow since mid-September, but now there's a shift, due to a thermal ridge that will mostly impact areas west of us.

"But we will also benefit from this shift in the wind regime, and where the lows and highs happen to be," she says, "So today's forecast, where we have the center of the hot air reaching us. Most of southern Manitoba will reach between 16 and 19."

Hasell stresses despite the summer-like daytime temperatures, there could be a drawback.

"We are going to be in a freeze/thaw cycle," she says, "Especially by this weekend, where temperatures during the day are above zero, but temperatures at night are below zero. So anything that falls as rain, or anything melting still, that can re-freeze. So really important to pay attention to road conditions -- the road conditions can change quite quickly."