Warm Front, Record Dry April Means Increase Fire Risk

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

Temperatures in Sprague were double what they were in Kleefeld and Winnipeg on Monday.

Sprague saw a high of 24ºC while Kleefeld and Winnipeg were closer to 12ºC. Environment Canada Meteorologist Natalie Hasell says that's because of a frontal system that crossed over the southeast corner of the province.

"When we talk about frontal systems we're talking about a division or a change of air mass. So, on one side of the front, it's typically quite warm compared to the other side of the front. So, areas like Sprague were in the very warm air whereas areas on the other side of that front were in the warm air, but not so warm air."

Hasell says these very warm temperatures in parts of the province caused by the frontal system may have increased the risk of fires.

"For instance, at 3 p.m. (on Monday) Sprague's humidity level was at 38%, the temperature was 24ºC, the dew point was only about 9. So, we're not talking about very humid air. The fact that it's windy, the fact that we don't have very humid air, the fact that we already have fires burning in some places, certainly the combination of these elements does make it really difficult."

Hasell adds the month of April was the fourth driest since records began in 1872. She says a normal April will see about 30 millimetres of precipitation, however, this past month only saw 1.7 millimetres.

She notes the burn bans and warnings the province has announced are important and everyone needs to heed those warnings while the weather conditions are more conducive to fires.

More Local News

Humboldt Fundraiser Brings Together Morden Hockey Community

Thousands of dollars poured in from the Pembina Valley for the Humboldt survivors this weekend. The community shared in the grief and hope for healing at a series of fundraising events on Saturday in…

Dufferin Reeve Seeking Re-election

The reeve for the RM of Dufferin intends to seek another term in office this fall. George Gray says he will seek re-election in the October civic elections. Gray says there's one particular project…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

New Full-Time Paramedic Positions Coming This Year

The Pembina Valley will see nearly 10 new full-time paramedic positions later this year. Boundary Trails Health Centre will see the creation of 4.85 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions, as well as…

Effort Underway To Make Roseau River A Paddling Destination

The RM of Emerson-Franklin is hoping to capitalize on a renewed interest in canoeing and kayaking. Tourism Coordinator Wayne Arseny say they have developed a detailed map of the Roseau River to make…

Warm Front, Record Dry April Means Increase Fire Risk

Temperatures in Sprague were double what they were in Kleefeld and Winnipeg on Monday. Sprague saw a high of 24ºC while Kleefeld and Winnipeg were closer to 12ºC. Environment Canada Meteorologist…

Back Forty Rocks The 70s (VIDEO)

It was a full house in support of The Back Forty Festival this weekend at the annual 70s Show fundraiser. "This is the best show that we've put on and they just seem to be getting better and better,"…

Morden FD Faces Five Fires In One Afternoon

Dry spring conditions contributed to a very busy Saturday for the Morden Fire Department. Grass fires north, west and south of the city of Morden had crews occupied for a number of hours said Fire…

Stuartburn Reeve Loses Home In Brush Fire That's Ravaging Parts Of Southeast (Gallery)

Stuartburn Reeve Jim Swidersky lost everything but the shirt on his back and his truck in a brush fire Sunday. He has lived on Bambi Bay just west of Zhoda in the RM of La Broquerie for 20 years.…

GoldenWest Set To Launch New Classifieds Website

Some major changes are coming to the classifieds section of GoldenWest owned, PembinaValleyOnline.com. Brent Manke is part of the digital team for GoldenWest. He says effective Tuesday, May 1st the…

Waitlist For Day Care In Morden Reduced With New Spaces

Approval of 90 new early learning and child-care spaces will aid in the continued need for child-care in Morden. These spaces are part of 780 new licensed early learning and child-care spaces,…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





30
Apr
2018
Spring Intensive: Gospel of John

30 April 2018 - 04 May 2018, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Steinbach Bible College





30
Apr
2018
Homeschool Coffee, Encouragement and Book Night

30 April 2018 - 01 May 2018, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Christian Life Centre





01
May
2018
Revisiting - Exhibition by Eunji Jung

01 May 2018 - 31 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





01
May
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

01 May 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





01
May
2018
Animato Choir Concert

01 May 2018 7:00 pm

Roland United church, Roland





02
May
2018
Registration is Open for Mental Health Week Events!

02 May 2018 8:00 am

Access Event Centre, Morden





Login