Warm Front, Record Dry April Means Increase Fire Risk

Temperatures in Sprague were double what they were in Kleefeld and Winnipeg on Monday.

Sprague saw a high of 24ºC while Kleefeld and Winnipeg were closer to 12ºC. Environment Canada Meteorologist Natalie Hasell says that's because of a frontal system that crossed over the southeast corner of the province.

"When we talk about frontal systems we're talking about a division or a change of air mass. So, on one side of the front, it's typically quite warm compared to the other side of the front. So, areas like Sprague were in the very warm air whereas areas on the other side of that front were in the warm air, but not so warm air."

Hasell says these very warm temperatures in parts of the province caused by the frontal system may have increased the risk of fires.

"For instance, at 3 p.m. (on Monday) Sprague's humidity level was at 38%, the temperature was 24ºC, the dew point was only about 9. So, we're not talking about very humid air. The fact that it's windy, the fact that we don't have very humid air, the fact that we already have fires burning in some places, certainly the combination of these elements does make it really difficult."

Hasell adds the month of April was the fourth driest since records began in 1872. She says a normal April will see about 30 millimetres of precipitation, however, this past month only saw 1.7 millimetres.

She notes the burn bans and warnings the province has announced are important and everyone needs to heed those warnings while the weather conditions are more conducive to fires.