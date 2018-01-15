Warmer Weather Coming Soon

Grit your teeth for one more day.

That's the message from Environment Canada, as we endure another day of bitter cold. An extreme cold warning's in effect for our region today.

Meteorologist James Colangelo updates us on what's happening.

"There's a high pressure system that's centered over central Saskatchewan right now, that is making its way southeast, pushing through southern Manitoba, into the Dakotas," he says, "And this should be the last day of extreme cold temperatures."

Colangelo says things should start improving tomorrow, although he cautions some areas in the southwest may still be frigid.

"We actually have some pretty warm temperatures coming in from Northwest Territories right now," he says, "There's a warm front pushing through the area, and that'll bring in warm Pacific air, and that should make its way down into the prairies in the next few days. We should see temperatures rise actually above the zero mark for Wednesday afternoon."