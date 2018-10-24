Watch For Deer As You Drive

It's autumn, and for drivers, it means being extra cautious.

That's from Manitoba Public Insurance's Brian Smiley, who reminds us deer are active at this time of year, and collisions often result.

"We're trying to raise awareness about October and November being the two worst months in terms of vehicle/wildlife collisions," he says, "Once again, Eastman region is the number 1 region in Manitoba for vehicle/deer collisions, at 1700. The good news, if you want to call it good news, is that Central Plains is fifth overall, at 640 yearly collisions."

Smiley says strongly recommends defensive driving this month, and next.

"I think it's important for drivers, if they do encounter a deer, typically if there's one crossing, there's going to be two or three following," he says, "And if you do get into a situation where it is unavoidable -- you cannot avoid that animal -- apply your brakes, and just continue driving through your lane. Do not swerve. Swerving will take you into oncoming traffic, swerving can potentially take you into the ditch and roll your vehicle over."

Smiley adds the deer are especially active at this time of year because it's the rutting season.

Here are the collision stats.

1) Eastman Region - 1,700 yearly collisions

2) Westman - 1,585 yearly collisions

3) Interlake - 1,200 yearly collisions

4) Pembina Valley - 665 yearly collisions

5) Central Plains - 640 yearly collisions