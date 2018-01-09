Water Break Impacting Service in Altona

Details
Public Works crews in Altona are contending with a water main break near the community's downtown.

Chief Administrative Officer, Dan Gagne, says emergency repair work is underway along 4th Avenue NE between 4th Street NE and Main Street. He added that work is expected to take up the majority of the day.

Water service will be temporarily unavailable to property owners on the north side of 4th Avenue NE for most of the day, with service expected to resume later today.

Gagne noted that Public Works employees will be notifying affected property owners directly and explained that any concerned residents are encouraged to contact the Public Works Manager with any questions.

