Water Main Break Cuts Water Pressure Across Altona

Details
Category: Local News

Altona Public Works crews have isolated a water main break in the community, according to Public Works Manager Clint Derksen.

The break happened Friday afternoon on 2nd St. SE and affected essentially every corner of town.

Because the break has now been isolated, Derksen said water pressure should be restored throughout the community. Anyone still experiencing reduced water pressure is asked to call the Town of Altona Administration Office at 204-324-6468 or the after hours line at 204-324-6439.

Derksen said full repairs to the line will be made Monday.

altona waterbreak2 april06 2018Submitted photos

