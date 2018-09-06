Water Leak Forces Temporary Closure of Altona YFC; The Station

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

The Youth for Christ program in Altona is left without home following a long-weekend water break at its 1st St. NW facility.

Marty Falk, co-director at The Station, said he discovered the leak when he showed up for work on Tuesday morning.

"I opened the door and I entered the building to what sounded like waterfalls," he explained. Falk added there was about a quarter-of-an-inch of water on the main floor which flowed through the building's ventilation system and into the basement, covering the lower level with about two inches of water.

After some searching and trying to locate the source of the leak, Falk said he discovered that a two-inch pipe connecting the coffee maker to the building's water line had burst. Upon checking the video surveillance at the building, he suspects the break happened around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. Monday evening.TheStationFlooded1 Sept2018

As for damage, Falk is confident the floor will have to be replaced, along with the counter under which the water line ran. He added the contents of the building are also heavily damaged, such as electronics and other items that were stored in the basement. While an insurance adjustor and restoration crew have already visited the scene, no cost estimate of the damage has been given at this time.

The YFC staff and Board of Directors will work with insurance adjustors regarding the contents of the facility. The actual building, formerly known as the Altona Police Station, is still owned by the Town of Altona and therefore local officials will be dealing separately regarding that insurance claim.

Meantime, Co-director Sheridan Sawatzky says they'll be looking for a new, temporary home for The Station.

"The Station isn't that big to begin with so we make-due with anything really," he said. "There's probably churches in the area that we could use. We're currently open three evenings a week."

He admitted that the recent circumstances have forced the delay of some programs slated to start this fall at The Station.

If people feel the need to help, Falk said they can do so by supporting the YFC BBQ lunch every Wednesday through the end of September.

More Local News

Morden Shares Reality Of What It Means For Council

With the civic elections on the horizon, the City of Morden held an information session for potential candidates. Morden City Manager John Scarce says municipalities hold these sessions to prepare…

Father-Son Team Raising Money For STARS In Memory Of Brad Wall

James Wall and his son Cody are travelling to a remote island in Manitoba today to raise money for STARS Air Ambulance. The STARS Rescue on the Island event raises money to keep the emergency…

St. Joseph Wind Farm Propelling Manitoba's Renewable Energy Future Forward

Driving past the community of St. Joseph, blinking red lights coat the horizon like fireflies glittering in the sky. Off-white blades attached to stems, stretching 80 metres above ground, turn with…

Water Leak Forces Temporary Closure of Altona YFC; The Station

The Youth for Christ program in Altona is left without home following a long-weekend water break at its 1st St. NW facility. Marty Falk, co-director at The Station, said he discovered the leak when…

Winkler Police Seeking Public's Assistance

The Winkler Police Service is seeking the public's help in identifying a number of persons of interest in two separate investigations. Can you identify these persons of interest in a fraud…

Manitou Opera House In Use 250 Days A Year

The Manitou Opera House has been a cultural gathering place for over a century in the rural Manitoba community. Organizers say the facility is used 250 days a year. "That's pretty busy... but that's…

Warmer Than Normal Fall On The Way

Southern Manitoba has just come through one of the hottest summers on record. David Phillips with Environment Canada says the summer of 1988 was hotter, and so the summer of 2018 will go down as the…

Regional Water Supply Holding Up Under Dry Summer

An official with a regional water utility says they continue to meet the demand for water despite a very dry year so far. The Pembina Valley Water Co-op supplies its 14 member municipalities with…

New School Year, New Grade At Carman Collegiate

Carman Collegiate is now a grade 6 to 12 school. The board of trustees for Prairie Rose School Division has moved forward on a plan to relocate the grade from Carman Elementary School to Carman…

Community Theatre Company, Breakfast Program Receive A Boost

A pair of local organizations received a boost this summer, including the Flatlands Community Theatre Company and the Border Valley Breakfast Program. The program was nominated by local CLAC…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login