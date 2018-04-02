WCF Moves Up Grant Application Deadline

The deadline for grant applications through the Winkler Community Foundation is quickly looming.



The foundation has moved the deadline date up by two months this year, with this year's deadline on April 15th.



Executive Director Myra Peters says the goal is to get money into the hands of recipients before their projects begin, whereas, with the old deadline, funds were only disbursed in October, when a lot of projects were well underway, or already complete.

"We're excited about being able to give out the money in springtime before summer starts, so projects can happen in summer or fall, or the next spring as well," said Peters.

Grants are available through the Smart and Caring Community Fund, the 2014 Manitoba Winter Games Sport Legacy Fund Grant, the Gordon Wiebe Education Fund, and for the first time this year, funds will be allocated through the Darlene Gale Peters Endowment Fund which supports medical programs and projects.

Applications and information on all available grants can be found on the community foundation website.

