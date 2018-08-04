We Can Collectively Ensure A Safe Long Weekend

The Terry Fox Long Weekend is upon us, and statistically this long weekend is fraught with accidents on the roadways. But that statistic can be changed. Portage la Prairie RCMP Inspector Jarrid St. Pierre weighs in on your need to be careful.

"Most long weekends see an increase in vehicle traffic on our highways and roadways," says St. Pierre. "To adjust for that, we send out more patrols on the highways to ensure people are complying with the laws and make it to their destinations. We also see an increase of boating and water sports on the long weekends, especially hot ones like this one."

He notes the police have collaborated with the Canadian Safe Boating Council. Operation Dry Water also takes place this weekend with RCMP on lakes where they will be conducting patrols, ensuring safe boating practices, and conducting inspections.

St. Pierre says to be safe you need to constantly be aware of your surroundings, and never text on your phones, as well as ensure you're practicing safe driving habits on both the water and roadway.

MPI business development and communications vice president Ward Keith says statistics from the last five years show this weekend will see two Manitobans die on the roads, and 86 others seriously injured.

"And what want to try and do is get the message out that," explains Keith, "by taking personal responsibility for how we drive and the decisions we make behind the wheel, and by making a focused effort to drive safely and stay alert on the road, that we can change that narrative. We can change that outcome."

He notes there's no reason why we can't have a long weekend with no fatalities and injuries. Keith says all these accidents are completely preventable by making the right decisions. He adds when we look at how fatal collisions are driven by impaired driving, alcohol or drugs, and when fatalities occur when people are not buckled up, not slowing down in bad weather -- all fully preventable situations -- it makes MPI concerned. Keith says we have the power to change these numbers collectively, but it means everyone must take personal responsibility about how we drive and make decisions when behind the wheel.

RCMP and MPI wish everyone a safe and enjoyable weekend.