Weather Stops Morris Hockey Team From Playing At Parliament Hill

Earlier this winter it was announced the Morris Red River Wild Pee Wee team was chosen to play at Hockey on the Hill in Ottawa. Only one boys and one girls team from each province and territory was chosen for the event.



Unfortunately, the weather is too cold at the outdoor Parliament Hill rink, and the game had to be moved to an indoor arena.



Wild spokesman and parent Kevin Clace said the team was supposed to play an outdoor game against an Ottawa team on Friday.



"They're just having problems with the ice... the ice is getting too hard," said Clace.



He explained the hard ice presents a safety issue because it will chip easier.



However, Clace said this hasn't dampened the spirits of the team. Not only are they happy to be Ottawa, the team also won their first game of the tournament against Prince Edward Island 8-0 on Thursday.



"They're having an amazing time," said Clace, adding the organizers of the event did a great job.



Clace hopes the team has a chance to skate around at the Parliament Hill rink before they leave.



The team will return home at the end of the month.