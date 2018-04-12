Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

Fire Wednesday morning destroyed a garage on a property in the Village of Reinland.
    
The Winkler Fire Department was called to the blaze just before 8:00 am.
    
Fire Chief Richard Paetzold says crews arrived to find a detached garage fully engulfed.
    
The Altona Fire Department assisted on scene with its water tanker.    
    
The cause of the fire and damage estimate is still unknown.

More Local News

Wednesday Morning Fire Destroys Garage In Reinland

Fire Wednesday morning destroyed a garage on a property in the Village of Reinland. The Winkler Fire Department was called to the blaze just before 8:00 am. Fire Chief Richard Paetzold says crews…

Significant Change In Leadership Roles For GVSD

The 2018/19 school year will be one with significant change in leadership roles for Garden Valley School Division. Current Assistant Superintendent of Programs and Curriculum, Todd Monster, says two…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Red River Mutual Enjoys Another Record Year

2017 was a record-setting year for Red River Mutual. The Altona based insurance company registered 5.5 percent growth in its last fiscal year with $105 million in gross premiums written, marking the…

Former Mayor Reflects On Morris Multiplex Built 30 Years Ago

The Morris Muliplex has entered its 30th year as a vital part of the Town of Morris. The 75,000 square foot facility is able to hold fifteen hundred people for meetings, tradeshows, socials,…
2018 04 chris goertzen amm

Municipalities Hope To Learn More Thursday About Provincial Cannabis Plans

AMM President Chris Goertzen speaks at the Municipal Officials Seminar in Brandon Tuesday. The President of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities says they hope to get more information from the…

Credit Union Covers Eden Foundation Fundraising Costs

Eden Foundation received a $10,000 boost from Access Credit Union this week, funds that will multiply themselves in the coming weeks and months. The donation is part of a long-standing partnership…

Watch Out For City Crews During Pothole Patching

Winkler city crews continue to tackle potholes after a vicious freeze/thaw cycle of temperatures floating above and below zero. Director of Works and Operations Pete Froese says they appreciate…

Meth, Cannabis, Sexual Conduct Discussed By Carman RCMP

Last week in Carman, RCMP Sergeant Bobby Baker updated area council members on the department's activities. During this annual meeting, the Sergeant will inform councillors on what the department…

Local Officials Encouraged With Discussions At Brandon Gathering

The mayor of Winkler is encouraged by what he's hearing when it comes to a cost-sharing formula for municipal infrastructure. Municipal officials from across the province are meeting in Brandon this…

Municipal Officials Talk Marijuana and Infrastructure at Annual Gathering

The President for the Association of Manitoba Municipalities looks forward to some encouraging discussions with the province's mayors, reeves and CAOs over the next few days. Speaking at day one of…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





10
Apr
2018
Sisters of the Holy Rock

10 April 2018 - 14 April 2018, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am

Carman Collegiate Community Theatre, Carman, MB, Minot





11
Apr
2018
Soap Making Workshop - Dominion City

11 April 2018 - 12 April 2018, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Roseau Valley School, Dominion City





12
Apr
2018
Paint Night

12 April 2018 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

"The Zone" at Garden Valley Collegiate





12
Apr
2018
Annual Awards Banquet

12 April 2018 5:45 pm

Altona Rhineland Pioneer Centre





12
Apr
2018
Three-Part East Indian Cooking Series - Altona

12 April 2018 - 13 April 2018, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

W.C. Miller Collegiate





12
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

12 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





Login