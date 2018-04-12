Wednesday Morning Fire Destroys Garage In Reinland

Fire Wednesday morning destroyed a garage on a property in the Village of Reinland.
The Winkler Fire Department was called to the blaze just before 8:00 am.
Fire Chief Richard Paetzold says crews arrived to find a detached garage fully engulfed.
The Altona Fire Department assisted on scene with its water tanker.
The cause of the fire and damage estimate is still unknown.
