Wednesday Night Rollover On HWY 32 And Prairieview Drive

Wednesday evening around 10:50 p.m., a car travelling along highway 32 through Winkler rolled into the ditch near Prairieview Drive.

Deputy Police Chief, Chris Kalansky says, "upon arrival we spoke to witnesses and the driver of the vehicle . . . the driver lost control and it rolled into the ditch."

Police and ambulance responded to the single-vehicle accident and report that the driver had no injuries.

"Road conditions last night were slippery and we advise everybody to take additional caution while driving in these slippery conditions," adds Kalansky.

He advises people to slow down further as they have seen a number of accidents reported recently, and implore drivers to be more cautious.

"We're seeing more ice buildup on the roads as the temperature goes just below zero and above zero."

It is important to check road conditions before travelling, he says, and to adjust your driving to match.

