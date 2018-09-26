Weekend Bust Disrupts Drug Crime In Elm Creek

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

A man from Elm Creek has been charged with seventeen drug and weapons-related offences following a bust this past weekend. 

The collaborative investigation involved public safety investigators from the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act and Carman area RCMP.

Charges against the 37-year-old included possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking and possession of prohibited weapons, including "bear spray". He will appear in court at a later date.

RCMP say the arrest has helped disrupt the sale of illegal drugs, and related crimes, in the Elm Creek Area.

The Carman Area RCMP wish to remind the public to report any suspicious activity to their local RCMP detachment, or Crime Stoppers 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or by text messaging “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

