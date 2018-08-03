Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

The first case of the West Nile Virus in Manitoba, this year, has been identified in the Southern Health region.

Southern Health-Santé Sud Medical Officer of Health Doctor Michael Routledge says it's a good reminder to people that we're in the high period of West Nile Virus activity and you need to take precautions even if there doesn't appear to be many mosquitoes about.

"This year, as people would have noticed, the nuisance mosquito numbers are relatively low and so it feels like a low mosquito year," says Routledge. "But usually in those years we actually have higher numbers, relatively speaking, of the mosquitoes that transmit the West Nile Virus. So, even though those nuisance mosquito numbers are low, it's still important to take precautions."

Routledge notes people infected with the virus may experience anything from no symptoms at all to severe flu-like symptoms. He says there is no treatment for West Nile but adds, fortunately, a number of people are immune.

The first human case of West Nile Virus was reported in a child under ten years of age from Southern Health-Santé Sud. Manitoba Health will not identify the gender of the child or where in the region he or she lives. The child experienced neurological symptoms and was hospitalized.

Manitoba Health suspects the child was exposed in early July. The investigation is ongoing.

According to a statement, Manitoba Health the numbers of infected Culex tarsalis continue to increase throughout southern Manitoba.

More Local News

West Nile Infected Mosquitoes On The Rise

The first case of the West Nile Virus in Manitoba, this year, has been identified in the Southern Health region. Southern Health-Santé Sud Medical Officer of Health Doctor Michael Routledge says it's…

GJ Chemical Snags Crop Input Facility North of Altona In Latest Expansion

The CEO of GJ Chemical is looking forward to the future as the company continues to expand its service menu. The latest expansion move involves the purchase of the crop input facility just north of…

Emerson Port of Entry Ready For Long Weekend Traffic

High vehicle traffic on our highways is usually the norm on long weekends, and the August long weekend is no exception. Motorists planning to cross the Canada-U.S. border should expect to see higher…

Hundreds of Families Find Rest at Katie's Cottage During First Two Years

More than 300 families were able to find respite and care at Katie's Cottage this past year. The facility, located just east of Boundary Trails Health Centre (BTHC) between Morden and Winkler,…

Police To Step Up Water Patrols This Weekend

Boaters can expect a bigger police presence on Manitoba waterways this weekend as part of an initiative called, 'Operation Dry Water'. The Life-Saving Society, Manitoba Branch, and the Canadian Safe…

West Nile Virus Found In Southern Manitoba Child

The first human case of West Nile Virus has been reported in Manitoba and, it involves a child under ten years of age from Southern Health-Santé Sud. Manitoba Health will not identify the gender of…

Concrete Test Site Is Among Summer Projects For Municipality Of Rhineland

Several summer projects have been taking place in the Municipality of Rhineland. Reeve Don Wiebe outlined some of the projects in the Gretna area. "Mr. John Klassen is building rental spaces for…

Winkler Open To Discussing Regional Indoor Pool

While the scaled-back Meridian Exhibition Centre is moving forward, the call for an indoor pool remains strong in the community. Originally an indoor pool lay at the end of multi-phase preliminary…

Coding Camp Helps Girls Pursue Computer Science

Local girls recently had the chance to try computer coding. Jamie Reimer was interested in learning how to perform coding and Codemakers gave her the opportunity to do so. "I thought it be very cool…

Upcoming Detour In Letellier Along Highway 201

The Province is working to reconstruct the Aux Marais Bridge on Highway 201 at Letellier in the RM of Montcalm. "They want to replace the bridge east of Letellier on the 201," said RM of Montcalm…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login