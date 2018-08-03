West Nile Infected Mosquitoes On The Rise

The first case of the West Nile Virus in Manitoba, this year, has been identified in the Southern Health region.

Southern Health-Santé Sud Medical Officer of Health Doctor Michael Routledge says it's a good reminder to people that we're in the high period of West Nile Virus activity and you need to take precautions even if there doesn't appear to be many mosquitoes about.

"This year, as people would have noticed, the nuisance mosquito numbers are relatively low and so it feels like a low mosquito year," says Routledge. "But usually in those years we actually have higher numbers, relatively speaking, of the mosquitoes that transmit the West Nile Virus. So, even though those nuisance mosquito numbers are low, it's still important to take precautions."

Routledge notes people infected with the virus may experience anything from no symptoms at all to severe flu-like symptoms. He says there is no treatment for West Nile but adds, fortunately, a number of people are immune.

The first human case of West Nile Virus was reported in a child under ten years of age from Southern Health-Santé Sud. Manitoba Health will not identify the gender of the child or where in the region he or she lives. The child experienced neurological symptoms and was hospitalized.

Manitoba Health suspects the child was exposed in early July. The investigation is ongoing.

According to a statement, Manitoba Health the numbers of infected Culex tarsalis continue to increase throughout southern Manitoba.