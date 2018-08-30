West Nile Mosquitoes Still An Issue In Southern Health Region

One case of the West Nile Virus has been reported in Southern Health-Santé Sud region so far this summer, and recently, six more cases have been reported in the province.

Doctor Richard Rusk, Manitoba Officer of Health for Communicable Diseases with Southern Health, says it's been a frustrating year for them.

"We've noticed for a few weeks now that the number of the Culex Tarsalis have actually been quite high," says Rusk. "This is the small mosquito that spreads the West Nile Virus."

He notes while the Southern Health region isn't the highest, we nonetheless have a high count of the West Nile mosquitoes.

"On the website, we actually have fairly good detail, so in Southern, it's not quite as high as Prairie Mountain, but it's up there."

For information on how to protect yourself from the West Nile Virus, go to http://www.gov.mb.ca/health/wnv/.