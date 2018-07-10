West Nile Risk Low

With summer comes the return of Manitoba's beloved provincial bird, the mosquito. Mosquito's, while usually only a nuisance, can occaisionally bring something worse. The West Nile virus is transmitted when an infected mosquito bites a human. VP of Medical Services for Southern Health-Sante Sud Dr. Denis Fortier spoke about the risk level for West Nile.

"The mosquito counts are relatively low still, they are climbing a bit," says Fortier. "When they do trap mosquitos, the type of mosquito we're looking for that carries the West Nile virus is also relatively low. Having said that, west of the Red River up until the Saskatchewan border, we are in the higher risk zone of Manitoba and that includes Portage."

Fortier also says while no cases in humans have been seen yet, that's no reason to ignore it.

"There are no cases of West Nile in humans at this point in time," says Fortier. "Out of the mosquitos that they have trapped, one mosquito in Winnipeg has tested positive for the West Nile virus. We know it's out there but the risks at this point in time are relatively low. That's still not a reason to not pay attention to this."

Fortier says symptoms of West Nile are often flu-like. Muscle aches, low fever and general muscle weakness are all indicators. He says the symptoms are usually so mild people may not even seek medical attention but there are cases where people do react badly such as those with compromised or weak immune systems. Fortier recommends using proper insecticide and covering up with light clothing. He adds mosquitos are most active around dusk and mainly in grassier areas.