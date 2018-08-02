West Nile Virus Found In Southern Manitoba Child

The first human case of West Nile Virus has been reported in Manitoba and, it involves a child under ten years of age from Southern Health-Santé Sud.

Manitoba Health will not identify the gender of the child or where in the region he or she lives. The child experienced neurological symptoms and was hospitalized.

Manitoba Health suspects the child was exposed in early July. The investigation is ongoing.

According to a statement, Manitoba Health says that while mosquito numbers are low in most communities, surveillance shows the numbers of infected Culex tarsalis continue to increase throughout southern Manitoba.