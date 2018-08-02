Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

The first human case of West Nile Virus has been reported in Manitoba and, it involves a child under ten years of age from Southern Health-Santé Sud.

Manitoba Health will not identify the gender of the child or where in the region he or she lives. The child experienced neurological symptoms and was hospitalized.

Manitoba Health suspects the child was exposed in early July. The investigation is ongoing.

According to a statement, Manitoba Health says that while mosquito numbers are low in most communities, surveillance shows the numbers of infected Culex tarsalis continue to increase throughout southern Manitoba.

More Local News

West Nile Virus Found In Southern Manitoba Child

The first human case of West Nile Virus has been reported in Manitoba and, it involves a child under ten years of age from Southern Health-Santé Sud. Manitoba Health will not identify the gender of…

Concrete Test Site Is Among Summer Projects For Municipality Of Rhineland

Several summer projects have been taking place in the Municipality of Rhineland. Reeve Don Wiebe outlined some of the projects in the Gretna area. "Mr. John Klassen is building rental spaces for…

Winkler Open To Discussing Regional Indoor Pool

While the scaled-back Meridian Exhibition Centre is moving forward, the call for an indoor pool remains strong in the community. Originally an indoor pool lay at the end of multi-phase preliminary…

Coding Camp Helps Girls Pursue Computer Science

Local girls recently had the chance to try computer coding. Jamie Reimer was interested in learning how to perform coding and Codemakers gave her the opportunity to do so. "I thought it be very cool…

Upcoming Detour In Letellier Along Highway 201

The Province is working to reconstruct the Aux Marais Bridge on Highway 201 at Letellier in the RM of Montcalm. "They want to replace the bridge east of Letellier on the 201," said RM of Montcalm…

WAG Collection Leaving Gallery In The Park Soon - Fall Season Starting Up

Altona's Gallery in the Park is gearing up for their summer/fall season starting August 11. As for the spring season, the gallery featured works from the Winnipeg Art Gallery. These pieces will be…

Morden-Winkler MLA Moves From Finance To Fix Healthcare

After tackling the Province's looming $900 million deficit as Finance Minister, Morden-Winkler MLA Cameron Friesen says he'll fix healthcare the same way, "to listen carefully, to engage earnestly…

No Charges In Three-Vehicle Collision

There are no charges pending after a three-car collision in Winkler Monday night. Winkler Police report three vehicles were southbound on 1st St., two of which stopped in traffic while the driver of…

Line 3 Protest Camp Forces Shutdown Of Gretna Gun Range

A local gun range near Gretna has been closed down indefinitely. The Border Lane Shooting Range Association made that decision Tuesday in consultation with Manitoba's Chief Firearms Officer because…

Geese Outsmart Efforts To Control Their Numbers In Plum Coulee

After reports of aggressive geese at Plum Coulee beach in spring, Municipality of Rhineland council applied for a Migratory Bird Damage/Danger Permit from Environment Canada to control the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login