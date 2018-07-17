Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

The Western School Division (WSD) has been approved for two portable classrooms.

With the denial of a new middle school, the portable classrooms will bring some much needed relief to the ever growing school population. The classrooms will be added to the one classroom already at the École Morden Middle School (ÉMMS).

"With these portables in particular, we have been trying [to get them] since the late spring," said Brian Fransen, the Chairperson for the WSD, noting the division has been vying for any extra space since the winter with the expectation of higher enrolment in the fall.

One portable is at the Minnewasta Elementary School, two at Maple Leaf Elementary and one is at ÉMMS.

"One of the challenges we have is the tight timeline, and the way things are looking right now, we'll be struggling to make these portable classrooms available for classes immediately in September," explained Fransen.

More Local News

Local Municipalities Exploring Affordable Housing Concept

The Municipality of Rhineland continues to explore the concept of taking greater control of affordable housing in the area. Manitoba Housing is looking for opportunities to transfer its low rental…

2018 On Track To Become Winkler Fire Department's Busiest Year

The Winkler Fire Department is on track to record one of their busiest years in 2018. So far, calls are up 31 year-to-date over 2017, the department's second busiest year so far. While many incidents…

Western School Division Approved for Portable Classrooms

The Western School Division (WSD) has been approved for two portable classrooms. With the denial of a new middle school, the portable classrooms will bring some much needed relief to the ever growing…

Community Futures Celebrates 25 Years, CEO Announces Retirement

Community Futures Triple R held their AGM and 25th Anniversary celebration at the Morris Riverview Golf Course on Monday. Community Development Coordinator Shelley Johnston explained the organization…

Ham Radio Operators Gather At Peace Garden

Ham radio enthusiasts converged on the International Peace Garden, south of Boissevain, for the annual Hamfest on July 14th. Hamfest started 55 years ago and is a gathering of ham radio operators…

Mental Health Supported At The 139th Carman Country Fair

McCutcheon says the successful truck pull will return to future Carman Country Fairs. Photo courtesy Carman Country Fair Facebook page. $5,000 was raised for mental health awareness and resources…

Jewelry Sales Offer Boost to Carman PCH Project

A small-business in Carman continues to support local initiatives through its on-going Jewelry Donation Program. The latest benefactor is the Carman Personal Home project. Marge Warkentin, owner of…

Car Fire Causes Delay On PTH 14

A number of morning commuters were forced to take a detour Monday on PTH 14 west of Winkler. RCMP say a vehicle fire 1 km west of Winkler was the cause of the delay. The Winkler Fire Department…

Altona Investing Big Dollars In Fibre Optic Network

Altona town council is making a significant investment in the construction of its own fibre optic network. Council signed a letter of intent in June authorizing Valley Fibre out of Winkler to begin…

Syrian Population Statistic Attracts Historian To Altona

Build a Village in Altona had a visitor last week. Mauro Peressini Ph.D., Curator of Social History for the Canadian Museum of History in Ottawa, met with local Syrian refugee families to document…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login