Western School Division Approved for Portable Classrooms

The Western School Division (WSD) has been approved for two portable classrooms.

With the denial of a new middle school, the portable classrooms will bring some much needed relief to the ever growing school population. The classrooms will be added to the one classroom already at the École Morden Middle School (ÉMMS).

"With these portables in particular, we have been trying [to get them] since the late spring," said Brian Fransen, the Chairperson for the WSD, noting the division has been vying for any extra space since the winter with the expectation of higher enrolment in the fall.

One portable is at the Minnewasta Elementary School, two at Maple Leaf Elementary and one is at ÉMMS.

"One of the challenges we have is the tight timeline, and the way things are looking right now, we'll be struggling to make these portable classrooms available for classes immediately in September," explained Fransen.