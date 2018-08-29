Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

The Western School Division (WSD) has been approved for two new portable classrooms this year in lieu of a new school.

Brian Fransen, the Chairperson for the WSD Board of Trustees, notes the portables will aid to ease the tight spaces in the school.

Fransen explains the Public Schools Finance Board (PSFB) of Manitoba is hoping to get the tenders to move the portables for the end of the week with the process finishing in about "ten days to two weeks" along with the school getting the portables ready for use.

In July the Board met with Morden/Winkler MLA, Cameron Friesen, and separately with PSFB.

Fransen explains the meeting with Friesen went well and "talked about the space needs we have, and the growth that we have here. . . and how we can best meet those needs."

"In our meeting with the PSFB, we talked a little bit about what the future looks like more specifically for a new school," notes Fransen. "We should not anticipate seeing an announcement for a new school in the next two years."

Fransen says the process will take somewhere between "four and a half to five years" for a new school to be used in Morden. When the green light is given in the next two years, Fransen states the construction will take an additional 30 months to complete the school.

