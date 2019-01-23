Whiteout Conditions Lead To Highway Closures Across Region

Very poor visibility and driving conditions have led to a number of highway closures across the Pembina and Red River Valleys. As of 9:50pm Wednesday evening, the following highways are closed:

Highway 75 from the U.S. border to Winnipeg

Highway 14 from Highway 75 to the Junction of Highway 3

Highway 23 from Morris to Altamont

Provincial Road 201 between Highway 30 and 32

Highway 30 from the U.S. border to Rosenfeld

Highway 32 from the U.S. border to Winkler

Highway 13 from Carman to Elm Creek

Highway 3 from Sperling to Morden

Highway 2 from Starbuck to Elm Creek



All other highways are reporting partly snow covered conditions and poor visibility due to blowing snow. It's important to note highway conditions east of the Red River are just as poor.

An arctic cold front swept cross the province earlier Wednesday, and brought with it very strong northerly winds up to 70 kilometers per hour and higher. Those winds, combined with light snow, have caused the poor driving conditions this evening. A Blowing Snow Advisory remains in effect for most of Southern Manitoba. The wind is expected to diminish somewhat overnight to 30 km/h gusting to 50/h, and then even further throughout Thursday morning.

