Whiteout Conditions Lead To Highway Closures Across Region

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Very poor visibility and driving conditions have led to a number of highway closures across the Pembina and Red River Valleys. As of 9:50pm Wednesday evening, the following highways are closed:

Highway 75 from the U.S. border to Winnipeg
Highway 14 from Highway 75 to the Junction of Highway 3
Highway 23 from Morris to Altamont

Provincial Road 201 between Highway 30 and 32
Highway 30 from the U.S. border to Rosenfeld
Highway 32 from the U.S. border to Winkler
Highway 13 from Carman to Elm Creek
Highway 3 from Sperling to Morden
Highway 2 from Starbuck to Elm Creek


All other highways are reporting partly snow covered conditions and poor visibility due to blowing snow. It's important to note highway conditions east of the Red River are just as poor.

An arctic cold front swept cross the province earlier Wednesday, and brought with it very strong northerly winds up to 70 kilometers per hour and higher. Those winds, combined with light snow, have caused the poor driving conditions this evening. A Blowing Snow Advisory remains in effect for most of Southern Manitoba. The wind is expected to diminish somewhat overnight to 30 km/h gusting to 50/h, and then even further throughout Thursday morning.

for the latest road report information, click here.

