Will Rising Gas Prices Impact SCCR's Transportation Program?

South Central Cancer Resource (SCCR) offers a variety of support to people in the Boundary Trails area, from Emerson to Pilot Mound and Crystal City.

SCCR has a program where volunteers drive cancer patients to and from appointments in Winnipeg.june letkemanSCCR President June Letkeman

The organization's biggest program is the transportation program, and it eats up most of the budget. SCCR President June Letkeman said they've already exceeded the transportation budget for this year by $25,000 dollars.

"More and more patients are needing transportation to and from their appointments, and we're getting more clients. We've been averaging one client a day almost, that's a huge increase over last year," said Letkeman.

Volunteers use their own vehicles and donate their time, but the organization pays for the mileage. Letkeman was asked if the recent spike in gas prices will effect how the program runs.

"It is going to impact us," said Letkeman. "Soon we have to make a new budget and I'm sure we'll have to raise the price that we pay our volunteers because fuel has gone up so much."

However, Letkeman said she isn't too worried about this year's budget because it's already been set.

"I know right now it looks like we're going to be over budget on our transportation, but we do have fundraisers coming up and everyone's been so generous, and every year we've managed to do okay," she said.

Currently, the SCCR transportation program has 70 volunteers.

 

 

 

 

